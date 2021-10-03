Mancity fight back twice to draw with Liverpool in a thriller

Liverpool and Man City drew 2-2 in a breathless Premier League classic at Anfield on Sunday, with the result ensuring Chelsea go into the international break top of the table.

The visitors dominated the game throughout the first half but an amazing counter-attack saw Sadio Mane score the opener early in the second-half.

Englishman, Phil Foden sneaked in to deservedly equalise for Pep Guardiola’s side. He has now beaten Alisson Becker on his last two trips to Anfield, which is pretty impressive at his age.

Mo Salah weaved his way through the City defence to restore Liverpool’s lead. He has been outstanding this season and contributed here with a fantastic goal and a wonderful assist.

Kevin De Bruyne forced a draw when he fired home an 81 minute equaliser that took a significant deflection on its way past keeper Allison.

On the touchline Pep Guardiola looked bewildered as to how Liverpool still had 11 players on the pitch as Milner should have been sent off before he was substituted.

City boss insisted that Liverpool and Manchester United can get away with favourable refereeing decisions when playing at home.

The Cityzens were grateful to Rodri for pulling off a remarkable diving block on Fabinho, who went so close to scoring late in the game.

Compiled by Madeline Markit