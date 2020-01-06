Manda Bay residents want govt’s assurance of their security

Written By: Sylvester Ruto
So far five suspects have been arrested in connection with the Sunday attack .
Hours after the attack on a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) military base in Manda Bay in Lamu County by al-shabaab militants, a section of residents in nearby villages are now fleeing to other areas for fear of another attack.

The residents who want the government to assure them of their security saying Sunday’s incident has created tension making it difficult to stay calm.

Some residents of Magogoni and Sinambio villages are fleeing to remote villages where they feel they will be more secure.

The US Africa Command confirmed that one US military service member and two Department of Defence contractors died while two US Department of Defense members were wounded.

The Kenya Defence forces on the other hand said four suspected terrorists were killed in the attack.

Manda Airstrip is next to Camp Simba, a Kenyan naval base with a US military presence.

