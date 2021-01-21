Mandago Calls for fast-tracking of rehabilitation works at Kipchoge Keino stadium

Written By: KNA/Cliff Riang'a

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has urged the National Government to ensure the refurbishment of Kipchoge Keino stadium at Sh. 325m is completed quickly.

The rehabilitation had stalled for more than five years due to pending bills. However, in July last year the contractor working on the Presidential pavilion resumed work after the government cleared part of the outstanding bills.

Moreover, phase one of the project was reassigned to a new contractor, Gilbo Construction ltd after the initial contractor, Waihai International Economic & Technical Cooperative ltd (WIETC) declined to return to site due to the outstanding bills.

Governor Mandago said the facility should be complete to ensure Olympic trials are held on it, adding the stadium is situated at the heart of the North Rift where most elite and upcoming athletes practiced.

He observed that the construction has taken too long considering the Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled for July to August 2021.

He said this after meeting with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, (NOCK) chairman Dr. Paul Tergat who is on a tour of sports facilities in the region.

Mandago said it was time for Kenyans to showcase their talents in their own soil noting there is a need for facilities to be in good condition.

The governor disclosed that the tendering process for the modern 64 Stadium has been completed, adding the County was also constructing a high-altitude training centre in Chagaiya.

Tergat, himself a renowned former athlete said Kenya had massive sports talents that should be nurtured.

