Mandeleo Chap Chap unveil candidate for Machakos Senatorial by-election

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party has unveiled former Cabinet minister Hon. John Mutua Katuku as its candidate for the Machakos Senate seat in the forthcoming by-election.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Alfred Mutua Campaign Logistics Centre, Dr Mutua said it was unfortunate that the county has to go back to elections following the demise of Hon Boniface Kabaka.

“I believe that John Katuku is better placed to win this seat considering his parliamentary experience having served as Mwala legislator for two terms and also as Minister for Water,” Dr Mutua said.

The Machakos county boss criticised a section of politicians for turning the burial of Hon Boniface Kabaka into a disrespectful political spectacle.

“I was shocked yesterday at the burial of Hon Kabaka to see politicians convert a solemn ceremony into a field for political contest. Politicians must learn to respect the departed and their families,” he said.

Dr Mutua called on the Machakos people to support the candidature of Mr Katuku, adding that the Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate will be at the forefront lobbying for the welfare of the county.

“The county needs a person who can champion and protect the interests of its people, that person is Mr Katuku,” the Governor said.

On his part, John Katuku, who previously also served as assistant minister for finance said he is ready to hit the campaign trail when the electoral body, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) formally announces the by-election.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party candidate was also endorsed by Yatta MP Charles Kilonzo.