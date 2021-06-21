Mandera Children Department raise concern over rape, early marriages

Written By: Adan Mohamed

The Mandera Children Department has raised serious concern over the increasing number of rape cases in the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Mandera County Director of children Abdikadir Haji said a total of 56 cases are currently before the courts and blamed the parents for not willing to volunteer information for either fearing ridicule from members of the family or stigma.

Haji said early pregnancies and marriages have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Also Read  IEBC commits to register over 4,000 new voters in Kilifi County

Area Deputy Commissioner Mandera South noted that FGM is problem in the community and urged the area residents to report any kind of FGM and the government would take stun action.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

He said gender inequality and limited formal education, particularly for girls, are among norms that encourage and sustain early child marriages in Mandera.

Also Read  KBC's Iftiin presenters donate radio sets to pupils in Garissa

Residents thanked the children department in protection of their children saying that they were working hard to deal with such cultural practices.

He said Cultural practices, high poverty levels, peer pressure and domestic environment are cited as factors that lead to early marriages and FGM in Mandera County.

Gender norms including girls being expected to be virgins before marriage and women bearing many children for their husbands are also drivers of early marriage in Mandera County.

Also Read  Odibets surprises customers with Father’s Day bonus

There is also stigma around women marrying later than the typical age in the community, influencing decisions to marry early.

In Mandera, unmarried women and school going girls are stigmatized if they are not married before the age of 18, with their families and partners experiencing negative social sanctions.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR