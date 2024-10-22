Mandera County begins upgrading of Banissa water supply system

Mandera County Government has commenced the augmentation and upgrading of the Banissa water supply system in an effort to provide access to clean and reliable water.

The project is designed to improve water access for over 2,000 households in Banisa town, which has long struggled with water quality issues.

The upgrade includes the installation of a composite filtration unit, a 225 cubic meter underground clear water tank, a 150 cubic meter elevated steel tank, a water pumping system, distribution networks, and household connections.

The development will eliminate the need for residents to fetch water directly from the earth pan, providing easier access to clean water within the town and their homes.

During an inspection of the project, Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif noted that Banisa has long been dependent on raw earth pan water, which posed significant health risks.

“Once fully completed, this project will resolve the long-standing water quality challenges and ensure a reliable water supply for the community,” the Governor said.

Mandera County Commissioner Henry Ochako, who accompanied the governor, emphasized that the completion of the project will free the residents of Banisa from the threat of waterborne diseases.

He urged the community to safeguard the project and support the government’s development initiatives.