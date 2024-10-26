Mandera County Government commences storm water protection, road upgrades to improve connectivity 

In a significant effort to enhance road quality and infrastructure in Mandera County, the county government has launched stormwater protection works in Ramu Dimtu, located in Mandera North.

This initiative aims to address flooding issues and improve the connectivity and accessibility of roads in the area.

In addition, the Mandera County government has commissioned the construction of Class C-type roads across Mandera North Subcounty.

These developments are expected to boost transportation efficiency, providing residents with better access to essential services.

During the commissioning ceremony, Mandera Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif called on the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to step up its activities in the county, emphasizing that road maintenance falls under their jurisdiction.

Governor Khalif noted that KeRRA’s presence in Mandera has been limited, resulting in the county shouldering the burden of road infrastructure challenges for nearly 12 years.

The governor urged KeRRA officials to assume full responsibility for the roads in Mandera County and called for an increased focus on critical infrastructure, including cross culverts and drifts along the roads, to ensure better drainage and durability.

Governor Khalif also encouraged Members of Parliament from Mandera to support these infrastructure efforts and contribute to the upkeep of roads in the region.