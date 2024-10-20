Mandera County gov’t pays examination fees for 476 TVET trainees.

Mandera county government has announced the payment of examination fees for 476 trainees enrolled in its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers.

The trainees are set to sit for government trade tests administered by the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).

Speaking during the announcement Bashir Ibrahim Alio, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Education and Human Capital Development, highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring access to skill-based education for its youth.

A total of Ksh. 2,463,000 will be paid to NITA to cover the examination fees for the trainees, enabling them to take the tests without financial burden.

“This initiative aims to assist vulnerable youth by equipping them with diverse skills, enhancing their chances of securing gainful employment,” stated Alio.

“It also encourages young people to pursue self-employment and develop opportunities for themselves.”

The Mandera County government has made strides in expanding vocational training opportunities, including the establishment of seven vocational training centers across the county.

The centers have become pivotal in providing quality training to young people, preparing them for competitive roles in various industries.

The government’s efforts are part of a broader educational agenda championed by His Excellency the Governor, focused on human capital development for the county’s sustainable future.

As the county pushes forward with its TVET initiatives, Alio took the opportunity to wish form 4 candidates across the region success in their upcoming national exams.

“We believe in your potential and are confident that you will make Mandera proud,” he remarked.