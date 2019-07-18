Mandera County unveils irrigation schemes to boost food security

Mandera County Government has unveiled two irrigation schemes that are expected to boost food security in the region.

According to the area governor, Ali Roba, the Kutulo and Koromey irrigation schemes will benefit over 4,000 farmers as well as create indirect job opportunities.

Kenya has an irrigation potential of 539,000 hectares that can be increased substantially with water storage and exploitation of the ground water.

Out of the total potential, 105,000 hectares have been developed by public and private sector entities.

To scale up the coverage, the county government of Mandera has launched two irrigation schemes, whose operations expected to create both indirect and direct jobs whilst boosting food security in the region.

At the Kutulo irrigation scheme, Roba said water harnessing efforts have been put in place through digging of earth pans to tap runoff water during the rainy seasons.

The devolved unit is also sinking mega boreholes in an eight-month pilot project.

Mandera County government has earmarked an 800-acre piece of land for the two launched schemes.

Meanwhile, Tana River County Governor Dhadho Godhana now wants the National government to increase funding to the counties to build their capacity.

Godhana said the counties cannot achieve their objectives with the little funds which were also being disbursed in bits by the national treasury.

Speaking in Hola town the governor castigated the National government for what he termed wasting time in investigation governors over flimsy reasons.

He said governors should be left to do their work.

The county boss at the same time put county staff on notice over laxity adding that whoever will be found culpable will face dismissal.