Mandera County marks International Day of Peace

Mandera County on Saturday joined the world in marking this year’s International Day of Peace with a strong emphasis on restoring harmony across the region.

The celebrations, led by Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Patrick Messo, focused on the vital role of youth in fostering peace within their communities.

Messo urged the youth to steer clear of harmful activities, including drug abuse and violent extremism, and instead become advocates for peace.

He emphasized the importance of cultivating a culture of peace wherever they are, stressing that the youth are the beacons of progress and development in Mandera.

“You have the power to influence change in your communities,” DCC Messo stated and called on the youth to engage in meaningful activities that contribute to peace and unity.

He reiterated that the future of Mandera lies in the hands of the younger generation and their ability to champion peace.

A youth leader Abdi Adan urged young people to prioritize their future by engaging in meaningful initiatives that promote peace.

The International Day of Peace, observed globally, serves as a reminder of the need to promote peace and stability in conflict-prone regions like Mandera.