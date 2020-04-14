Mandera County reports four more positive Covid-19 cases

Mandera County Government has confirmed four positive Covid-19 cases bringing the tally to six in the region.

Through a statement, Governor Ali Roba said that the four confirmed positive cases are contacts of the first two patients were passengers who travelled with them.

The two were picked up last week by a response team after they exhibited flu-like symptoms and fever at a local health facility in Mandera.

Governor Ali Roba has appealed to the Ministry of Health to avail more testing kits to help the health workers discover more patients that would have otherwise remained unknown hence unattended to increasing the risk of spreading Covid-19 in Mandera.

“We still appeal for more support in availing more test kits and logistics to facilitate timely testing of more people in the quarantine facilities as the discovery of the four new cases of COVID 19 means more contact tracing for the four and more people to be quarantined leading to further needs for more testing,” said Governor Roba.

Governor Roba sited enforcement challenges of the measures put in place to prevent further spread of Covid-19 as the biggest challenge saying that maximum cooperation from our security teams is needed to succeed.

Mandera County Governor added that the County has provided health workers with sufficient protective equipment and asked the Ministry of Health for support.

“We need all the relevant support required for us to effectively manage the health challenges posed by this pandemic both for the protection of health personnel and for the management of these COVID 19 patients.”

“While we assure the public that we are doing our best to fight this pandemic, we want to categorically state that, as a County, we are not well equipped to deal with these challenges of COVID 19. As such, the Ministry of Health must be aware of these realities and provide appropriate support for us to manage the challenges. Our fragile health system is not adequately prepared to deal with the COVID 19 outbreak,” he said.