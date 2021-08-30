Mandera County seeks lasting peace solutions with Somalia

Mandera East Sub County residents are engaging their Somalia counterparts in peace building activities to end the frequent border attacks in the area.

Speaking during a football league organized by the business community in Mandera county former FKF Vice President Twaha Mbarak Mohamed said the initiative was one way of enhancing coexistence in the County.

Twaha said the only way to end violence in the border town is by involving youths from both sides in peace building initiative saying football is a perfect avenue.

Mandera East Assistant Commissioner Solomon Joshua said the area has unique challenges due to its proximity to the border and involving youths in such activities might bring a lasting solution to insecurity in the area.

He applauded the organizer of the league and affirmed the Government’s support to such peace building initiative.

Somalia officials who were present during the game lauded the Kenyan team for organizing the event saying it will foster peace in the two neighboring towns of Kenya and somalia.