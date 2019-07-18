Mandera County unveils two irrigation schemes

The Mandera County Government has unveiled two irrigation schemes that are expected to boost food security in the region.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba while unveiling the two schemes said the region has great food potential for sustenance to the region.

Roba said Kutulo and Koromey Irrigation Schemes will benefit over 400 farmers and several other residents through indirect job opportunities.

The governor who spoke at the Koromey Irrigation Scheme noted the county government has set aside 800 acres of land for the two schemes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He said the water tapping efforts has been commenced to irrigate the dry Koromey area where farmers previously relied on rain-fed agriculture.

Roba also said that his government is committed to boosting food security in the region through irrigation in line with achieving the government’s Big 4 Agenda.

At the Kutulo Irrigation Scheme, the county boss said water harnessing efforts have been put in place through the digging of earth pans to tap surface runoff during the rainy seasons, sinking of mega boreholes has also started in the eight-month pilot project.

He said once the project is successful it will be extended to all the six sub-counties in the county.

On her part Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries CEC executive Johara Hassan said the project will reduce food dependency from the national government and international donors.

She said continued climate change has affected farming in the region with farmers losing resiliency and becoming vulnerable to effects of drought.

Johara also added the schemes will now build resiliency among the farmers besides boosting food security in the county.

Once the irrigation schemes become operational, it is expected youths in the region will be engaged in productive activity to curb them from being lured into joining Somalia based terror outfits.