Mandera finance CEC Ibrahim Barrow succumbs to Covid-19

Mandera Department of Finance CEC Ibrahim Barrow has died of Covid-19 after undergoing treatment for less than a week.

Mandera deputy Governor Mohammed Arayi made the disclosure on Friday in a press statement.

In a press statement Friday, Mandera Deputy Governor Mohammed Arayi said the deceased who had been in the County referral hospital in the isolation centre was airlifted to a Nairobi hospital where he succumbed to the disease and died on Friday at 2 am.

Following the death, the deputy governor called on residents to take a personal responsibility in preventing infection.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He called on residents to follow laid down Ministry of health protocols of wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and regularly washing hands.

The third wave of the infections has created fear in the region especially due to porous border with Somalia and Ethiopia.

The late CEC has served as finance CEC for the last eight and half years.

Mandera governor Ali Roba described the deceased as a disciplined member of staff who was committed to delivering on his job.

Member of Parliament for Eldas, Wajir, Hon. (Dr.) Adan Keynan eulogized Barrow as a man with passion, energy and commitment saying he performed his duties with great sincerity and brilliance.

Tell Us What You Think