A Mandera youth group has started a training program that will see school going pupils and form four leavers enhance computer skills.

While speaking during the launch Zam Zam Hassan said they are aiming at giving primary school pupils knowledge to prepare them take up computer technology courses after high school.

Among courses that the learner’s will get are eCommerce, data base management, digital marketing and basic computer packages.

Basic coding skills will be induced to primary school children to help them grow interest in hard science courses.

Zamzam Hassan who leads a community based organization known as Emerge disclosed some 15 secondary students and 20 primary going children have started benefiting from the program.

She said the program will help reduce crime in the region.

“Our youths will now be kept busy and sway them away from drug abuse and joining criminal gangs,” said ZamZam.

She added: “Over 70 percent of our youth remain unemployed which lure the into joining criminal gangs including the Al Shabaab, this program will also give skills in online working modules,”.

Mohamed Abdi said the program is in line with the government’s vision 2030 for a digitalized society.

He said though the program is financially handicapped they will do anything to help more learners get the training.

Hussein Yusuf a beneficiary thanked the initiators of the program saying it will help them grow digital skills.

The program comes during the international women’s day which celebrates the recognition of women’s rights.

The program will include many women to help them earn livelihoods.