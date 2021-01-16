Mandera Governor fault security agencies over increasing insecurity

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has accused security agencies in the County of laxity saying militants have infiltrated the County and radicalized.

Roba claims that the rate of radicalization is very high and the residents are now living in fear of the Al Shabaab.

He claims the group has taken strategic locations in the county and the Northeastern to plan its operations.

Speaking in Mandera town on Friday during the launch of Ksh 110 million bursary for needy students, the Governor said al Shabaab militias are now controlling all main roads serving the county.

Roba says a serious security crisis is unfolding within Mandera County saying three people are still missing after their vehicle was attacked on Monday and their whereabouts are still unknown.

In a quick rejoinder, County Commissioner Onesmus Kytha dismissed the claims saying they are baseless and unfound.

Kytha says government functions are running smoothly except for isolated cases of attacks by Somali based terror outfits.

He appealed to the members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies in safeguarding Mandera County from al shabaab.