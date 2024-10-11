Mandera Governor unveils 2024 World Green City award during Mazingira Day celebrations

Mandera Governor, Mohamed Adan Khalif, officially unveiled the prestigious 2024 World Green City Award presented by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), during to residents of Mandera County during Mazingira Day celebrations.

The celebrations brought together government officials, environmental activists, and local communities to highlight the county’s dedication to environmental conservation.

Governor Khalif emphasized the importance of sustainable urban planning and green initiatives in combating climate change and desertification in the region.

He highlighted Mandera County’s successful efforts, including tree-planting campaigns and sustainable agriculture projects, which have positioned the county as a strong contender for the 2024 World Green City Awards.

“This recognition not only celebrates our progress but also inspires us to continue working towards a greener, more sustainable future for Mandera,” said the governor.

He further called on individuals who engage in illegal tree-cutting to stop, urging the community to plant more trees and actively contribute to preserving the environment.

Mandera County Commissioner, Henry Ochako, echoed the governor’s sentiments, encouraging residents to plant more trees and ensure their care as they grow.

In just five years, Mandera has undergone a remarkable transformation, turning green and becoming an eye-catching landscape.