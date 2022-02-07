Mandera launches 3rd phase of COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign

Mandera County has launched the third phase of COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign as the County seeks to vaccinate its entire population.

Mandera County’s Ministry of Health has since undertaken a Rapid Results Initiatives of upscaling vaccine uptake at sub-county level in December 2021. In this phase about 20,000 persons were vaccinated

According to Mohamud Adan CECM 20,000 people were vaccinated in December adding that vaccines are available across the entire county, but uptake remains low.

Adan said the low turn out is as a result of false information regarding the vaccine, urging locals to ignore the rumours.

He urged locals to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha warned that all passengers coming in or going out of Mandera County will be required to show proof of vaccination from 9th February 2022.

Institutions including colleges, prisons, secondary schools are all encouraged to vaccinate their resident population.

All County Government administrative structures are instructed to help health teams in mobilizing people for vaccination