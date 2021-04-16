Mandera leaders call for ceasefire between two warring communities

Political leaders from Mandera County have called for peace between warring communities in the region.

Led by Mandera Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai, the leaders said that it is high time the Garre and Murule communities gave room for dialogue to ease tension in the area.

Mr. Arai said the County Government has formed a taskforce led by elders force to curb and build peace in the area.

He asked for peace during the holy month of Ramadan and embrace Islamic teachings on peace.

All the other leaders who spoke noted the two communities were part of the larger Somali dialect.

They further urged the residents from the two areas Elwak and Lafey to stay peacefully and in harmony and not to fuel any inter clan tensions.

The peace deal was initiated after the killing of a herder a few weeks in Lafey area by unknown people which fueled inter community tensions in the area.

In February, the two warring communities of Garre and Murule agreed to bury the hatchet and live in peace.

The deal was sealed after a meeting that brought together top officials from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) as well as National and County Government officers.

The residents called upon the government to move with speed and demarcate the boundary between the two communities which has been the cause of conflict.