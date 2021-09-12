Mandera leaders to promote peace ahead of 2022 elections

Mandera County Interfaith Council in conjunction other peace stakeholders have agreed to draw a road map for a peaceful 2022 General Elections.

Led by Mandera Supkem Chairman Abdi Majid khalif said it was time to promote peace, behavior transformation and change for positive living before and after the elections.

The religious leaders urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) together with the candidates vying for various seats to avoid election malpractice.

Mandera Interfaith Council Kenya said that they will traverse the County to preach peace to all residents especially to the youth who have a critical role to play in next year’s election.

Religious leaders also vowed to protect the sanctity of elections by not allowing divisive politics and hate speech.