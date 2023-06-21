Mane double helps Senegal beat Brazil in friendly

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored twice as Senegal beat Brazil 4-2 in a friendly in Lisbon, Portugal.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta put Brazil ahead in the 11th minute, before Habib Diallo equalised for Senegal.

An own goal from Marquinhos early in the second half gave Senegal the lead with Mane extending their advantage after 57 minutes.

Marquinhos scored at the right end to pull one back for Brazil but Mane got his second goal with a late penalty.

The match was held at Estadio Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting Lisbon,with nine England-based players in the starting XIs.

As well as Paqueta, Brazil’s team at the beginning of the match included Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Newcastle midfielders Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes and Tottenham forward Richarlison.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s side included Nottingham Forest defender Moussa Niakhate, Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy and Watford forward Ismaila Sarr.

“We’re very proud of our performance. Very proud of the boys. When the lads play like that, we’re hard to beat. We’re on the right track.” said Senegal coach Aliou Cissé:

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are still without a coach after the departure of Tite last year, while Neymar remains sidelined by an ankle injury suffered in February.

The Brazilian FA (CBF) are still pursuing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to be their new coach. The role has been vacant since the resignation of Tite following their World Cup quarter-final exit in December.

It was the first time Brazil had lost by two goals since they were beaten 2-0 by Chile in 2015, while they had not conceded four or more in a match since they were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-finals.