Manhunt for caregiver launched following botched circumcision

Detectives are in hot pursuit of a caregiver, following a botched circumcision rite of passage that left two initiates dead.

Detectives launch manhunt for caregiver over botched circumcision

After succumbing to his condition, one of the victims identified as George Kibet, was hurriedly buried at an unidentified grave by the caregiver working in cahoots with his father, without the knowledge of other family members.

His sudden disappearance raised eyebrows, after some family members demanded to know the whereabouts of their kin.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The caregiver identified as Sitienei Kibiomet fled his homestead in Ndurumo, Rumuruti to an unknown destination, after getting wind that detectives had launched a manhunt for him.

However, the father to the deceased, Julius Chesang, has since been arrested and is in custody assisting police with investigations.

Preliminary investigations indicate that on December 15th, about 25 young men underwent the rite of passage administered by a clinical officer and were handed over to Sitienei.

However, as they were recuperating, some of them were infected with a yet to be established infection and have been seeking medication from a medical practitioner.

Two initiates have since died while two others have been admitted at Unison Medical Centre, in Rumuruti.

It is during their investigations that detectives established that prior to Kibet’s death, another initiate had died and was buried within the precincts of the caregiver’s compound.

Officers are yet to establish the exact spot where the remains of the second initiate were buried.

Meanwhile, detectives will be seeking exhumation orders for the body of the initiate buried in Sitienei’s compound, for an autopsy to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Detectives will also widen the scope of their investigations to establish whether Covid-19 restrictions were adhered to, and if other relevant government agencies were notified, including whether burial permits were issued.

They have also requested anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Sitienei Kibiomet to kindly alert officers on their toll free line 0800 722 203 for action.