Manhunt launched for headteacher who allegedly impregnated student

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have launched a manhunt for a headteacher who allegedly defiled his 16-year-old student.

In addition, the DCI detectives are also looking for the owner of a private clinic in Ishiara where the girl is believed to have been given tablets to have an abortion.

According to a DCI report, the 16-year-old juvenile is currently admitted to a Kitui hospital following a botched abortion attempt over the weekend.

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter had complained of severe abdominal pains prompting her to rush the minor to the hospital.

After interrogation, the girl revealed that her school headteacher who was responsible for the pregnancy had taken her to a private clinic in Ishiara last Saturday, February 19, where she was given some tablets and asked to swallow.

What followed were severe abdominal pains that led to her hospitalization.

The headteacher has since gone missing and the owner of the private clinic that conducted the botched abortion is being sort after.