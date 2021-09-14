Police launch manhunt for man suspected to have defiled minor

Detectives in Makueni are looking for Peter Nzinzi Musyoki who allegedly defiled a five-year-old minor Monday morning.

Musyoki is said to have waylaid the minor as she went to collect milk at their neighbours’ house and defiled her in a nearby thicket.

In an incident that shocked residents of Kilia village in Mukaa, Makueni County, Musyoki is reported to have given the minor 15 shillings to buy her silence after the beastly act.

The child was rushed to Kilungu level IV hospital for treatment by her distraught mother, who couldn’t come to terms with what had befallen her child.