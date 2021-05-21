Manhunt underway for militants who attacked police in Mandera

A multi-agency team of security officers is pursuing suspected Al-Shaabab terrorists who attacked Kenyan police officers patrolling the Kenya-Somalia border in Mandera Friday morning.

According to a police statement, the ambush that left five police officers injured took place at 6 am at Banisa area.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua said the militants escaped with serious injuries but declined to confirm reports that three police officers had been killed after the roadside explosive hit their patrol car.

“A multi-agency team of security officers are in hot pursuit of suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists who sustained heavy casualties after engaged Kenyan police in an exchange of fire along the Mandera-Somalia border,” the statement said.

He said swift action by police has helped secure the area even as an operation to apprehend the terrorists has been launched.

“ Swift action by the National Police Service has secured the area and we wish to assure residents of our sustained vigilant presence even as the operation to apprehend and bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice” assured the police boss.

Banisa Deputy County Commissioner Peter Lotulia confirmed the morning incident adding that the police Landcruiser was extensively damaged by the IED.

The injured officers were treated at Banisa Subcounty hospital before being airlifted to Nairobi.

The incident comes just two days after a similar ambush in Lamu County.