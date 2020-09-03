Manjari ignored advise on budgetary expenditure, KEMSA Board

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Board has exonerated itself from any wrongdoing in the graft surrounding COVID-19 supplies procurement and instead indicted the embattled suspended Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari of bypassing its input in the entire exercise.

“The board did not authorize the budget passing from Ksh 4.6 billion to Ksh7.1 billion on our end that is clear,” KEMSA Board Chairperson Kembi Gitura told MPs.

Gitura also told the National Assembly’s Health Committee that Manjari ignored the board’s advise on budgetary expenditure and went ahead to write directly to the National Treasury seeking additional funds.

The KEMSA Board Chair stated that he advised the KEMSA CEO to stick to the budget, a move that according to him was ignored.

In his defence, Manjari claimed that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country presented a unique challenge to the agency that required urgent intervention.

Manjari was suspended last month following allegations that the authority flouted procurement regulations.

The KEMSA Board at the same time sought the intervention of the Health Committee to be allowed to offload stock worth Ksh 6.2 billion in their stores including masks and personal protective equipment procured at exorbitant prices.

KEMSA Board Chairperson Kembi Gitura has said that it would be prudent to offload the stock and pay the suppliers over Ksh 2.9 billion for their supplies.

Earlier appearing before the same committee the Ministry of Transport said Kenya is yet to establish the whereabouts of 21 packages that went missing from the donation by Chinese business magnate Jack Ma to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Transport which cleared the consignment donated through the Africa Centre for Disease Control in Ethiopia says they realized part of the goods were missing and notified the Ministry of Health of the anomaly.