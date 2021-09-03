Manoah optimistic of Vihiga Bullets promotion to FKF Premier League

National Super League [NSL] side Vihiga Bullets head coach Edward Manoah has said his players are aware of their major assignment ahead of them as they seek a place in next season’s top tier of Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The team is expected to face off with Kibera Black Stars at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega as NSL concludes this weekend with with all matches scheduled to kick off on Sunday 2pm,

“The team’s management led by patron Moses Akaranga has motivated the players to keep them focused more than ever before. We expect a stiff challenge from Black Stars, but we hope to continue our impressive record,” said Manoah who led his charges to a convincing 4-1 win over Mt Kenya United on Wednesday.

Other remaining automatic promotion slot will see Police travel to Migori Youth for their last matches of the season.

Police coach John Bobby Ogolla said: “We’ve a very tricky fixture, but we shall be looking for a win and wait for the result from another crucial match between Vihiga Bullets and Black Stars to know our fate.”

Fourth-placed Kisumu All Stars, who have 58 points, have an outside chance of qualifiying for the play-offs if they beat visiting Mully Children’s Family (MCF) and both Vihiga Bullets and Police falter.

Leaders FC Talanta, on 69 points, are totally out of reach and have already qualified for the top tier league. They wind up their season in Awendo against SoNy Sugar.

Fortune Sacco, on 57 points, are out of contention for promotion after losing 2-0 to Kisumu All Stars in Kisumu on Wednesday. They host Nairobi Stima at Kianyaga Stadium.

Kisumu Hot Stars, Soy United and Nairobi Stima have already been automatically dropped to National Division One league.

The other promotion slot will be decided via a two-leg play-off between third-placed team in NSL against Vihiga United who finished 16th in the topflight league.