Manpower FC are the champions of Wajir Premier League

Wajir Premier League Championships came to a conclusion on Saturday 1 January with Manpower FC being crowned the winners of the tournament that brought together a total of 12 teams taking part.

The Championship sponsored by Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan in conjunction with Adan Keynan Foundation kicked off in September last year.

According to area legislator, the aim of the competition is to empower youth through sports and help those passionate about the games to discover and nurture their football skills.

“We are committed towards uplifting the standards of sports in our area and help nurture the untapped potential.We will work with other relevant stakeholders in a bid to help in the growth of the game not only in Eldas constituency but Wajir county in general .

“This is part of the extensive assurance that the Foundation has consistently championed in the progressive investment that actualises many dreams of the youth” he said.

The event also provides young people with an opportunity to focus on a decent way of life, away from criminal activities, radicalization, drugs and substance abuse which have previously threatened regional security.

Youths were taught to be responsible and accountable to the community through such competitions, which are not only entertaining but also educational.

In 2018,Al-Hayat from Wajir were the champions of Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom North Eastern Region finals held at Garissa University Grounds, Garissa town.

There have been concerted efforts to ensure that soccer talents at the grassroots are identified early enough and developed in a bid to channel them to national soccer side Harambee Stars.