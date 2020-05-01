Originally, mantras, were uttered by Buddhists and Hindus, as they were believed to have psychological and spiritual powers. They come in many forms, such as verses, melodic tunes, or a simple single word.

Typically mantras are used during meditation but can be used whenever need be; such as when you need to overcome a stressful situation. The chanting and repetitiveness of reciting a mantra helps you focus your attention by allowing you to concentrate on a single thought or idea. They can also help release emotions such as fear and self-doubt. All in all, mantras act as an effective tool to help you focus, keep calm, and train your mind so that you can free yourself from outward concerns and focus on your inner self.

As we begin a new month today, we hope to shed the baggage and negativity of the past and begin a fresh. Here are some mantras you can recite to yourself to help you have a stress-free month. Pick one from the list below, relax your body and mind, and begin to repeat the mantra in your head.