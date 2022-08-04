Manu Chandaria becomes first Carnegie Philanthropy Honoree to represent Africa

The international family of Carnegie institutions on Wednesday named Kenya’s Manu Chandria among the five distinguished philanthropists as recipients of the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

This is in recognition of their extraordinary contributions toward addressing the challenges facing the world.

The goal of the medal is to inspire a culture of giving by honoring innovative philanthropists and by elevating the importance and relevance of philanthropic contributions to the society.

For Manu Chandaria, he was awarded through the Chandaria Foundation for advancing opportunity and addressing critical needs in Africa through investments in health-care infrastructure, secondary and higher education, poverty relief, and environmentalism.

The others included Lyda Hill (U.S) The Lyda Hill Philanthropies for investments in the life sciences, including cancer and mental health research and treatment; conservation; supporting women in STEM fields and inspiring girls to be interested in STEM careers; and empowering community-based nonprofits to maximize impact.

Dolly Parton (U.S) The Dollywood Foundation for alleviating poverty, strengthening early childhood education through the distribution of free books worldwide, increasing college access, and advancing medical research, including on pediatric infectious diseases and the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lynn Schusterman and Stacy Schusterman (U.S.) Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies for advancing racial, gender, and economic equity through investments in areas such as K–12 education, democracy and voting rights, gender and reproductive equity, and criminal justice; and supporting Jewish communities and a secure, inclusive Israel.

The Carnegie institutions also announced a special Carnegie Catalyst Award, created to celebrate the transformative power of human kindness and honors a nonprofit organization that has been exceptionally effective in catalyzing people’s desire to help one another during times of crisis.

The award went to World Central Kitchen (U.S.) founded by chef José Andrés in 2010, the organization is recognized for mobilizing volunteers to provide meals in communities affected by humanitarian and natural disasters. World Central Kitchen has served more than 150 million meals in countries around the world, and the organization continues to build one of the largest food relief organizations in Ukraine during the current conflict.

“At a time when global giving stands at some $485 billion annually, the 2022 honorees have been leading the field of philanthropy by example. The medal seeks to honor their vision and generosity and to encourage others to join them in making the world a better place for all,” read part of the statement.

“This year’s honorees have had a significant and lasting impact on many of today’s most pressing issues through their support of medical research in cancer and pediatric care; the advancement of women in STEM fields; the reduction of racial, gender, and economic inequities; the furtherance of early childhood literacy and K–12 education; and the improvement of the quality of life in African countries,” added the statement.

Among the most prestigious honors in the field, the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy has been awarded for more than two decades, since its establishment in 2001, by the family of Carnegie institutions — more than 20 organizations in the United States and Europe founded by the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

To date, more than 65 philanthropists have been honored with the medal.