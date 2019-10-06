Manual to run public primary schools to be developed by ministry

The Ministry of Education will develop manual outlining good practices for running public primary schools, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang has said.

Dr. Kipsang said that the Ministry had, with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) helped 4,000 public primary schools, to improve educational outcomes through interventions that greatly improved learning environment.

“We would like spread the practices to other schools through a manual we the Ministry will develop,” Dr. Kipsang noted.

The PS said 4,000 schools were part of the schools whose KCPE scores in 2012 and 2013 were below the average of 242 for public primary schools), in each county and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties.

Dr. Kipsang said the 4,000 schools, are among 23,000 public primary schools which have benefited the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) grant of 88.4million USD to support Early Grade Mathematics (EGM) public primary school education sub-sector in Kenya.

He said the project, codenamed the Kenya Primary Education Development Project (PRIEDE) has been critical to building capacity for the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) the government is implementing primary schools.

“The project has also helped the government in attaining the 1:1 textbook to pupil ratio in public schools, training of teachers and improvement of learning environment for the 4,000 schools,” Dr. Kipsang during an interview to document the School Improvement Plan, which is an aspect of the overall project.

Dr. Kipsang said the interventions in the 4,000 public schools, at a cost of Shs.1.2billion, has brought about improved sanitation, filling of leaking roofs of classrooms, clean water, provision of toilets and textbooks and training of the school’s Board of Management on the financial and overall governance of the school community.

The parents and the community were heavily involved in the turnaround of the governance systems in the 4,000 with each school receiving Shs.500, 000.

Each school and its community identified the needs and major learning challenges facing their school and proposed short term, medium-term and long term solutions.

The schools received technical support to address the needs and challenges. The support led to important changes in school performance in KCPE and in the learning outcomes of the rest of the classes.