Manuel Lanzini Hammer rescues point for the Hammers.

An oddity, a brilliant display of the beautiful game. A London derby like no other as West Ham hold Tottenham in a classical game of two halves.

The home team had the dream start as Son Heung Ming created some wiggle room inside the box and, unleashed a curling effort to the bottom right corner to give Tottenham an early lead.

A rattled West Ham responded almost immediately, as Antonio received a neat pass from Pablo Fornals only to sky his effort.

In the resultant attack, Harry Kane skipped past two West Ham players before unleashing a thunderous strike past the hapless goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who was collecting the ball twice from the back of his net in less than 8 minutes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Things got from bad to worse as 7 minutes later, Harry Kane finished off a sumptuous cross from Sergio Reguilon to make it 3-0.

Quarter an hour in, 3-0. Game over…or so we thought.

There was no way back for the Hammers as they went to the break. There’s a reason though that David Moyes is one of the longest serving gaffers in the premier league. He must have delivered a magical team talk as from the onset of the second half they attacked Tottenham.

Credit to Tottenham who had total control of the game up until the 82nd minute and, as Murphy’s law states; “anything that can go wrong will.”

Fabian Balbuena pulled a goal back and three minutes later, David Sanchez scored an own goal, setting up a frenetic final minutes.

In the final minute of play, Manuel Lanzini latched on a loose ball outside the box to drive a fabulous long range hammer that glanced past the post to the top right corner. An absolute belter and a contender for the goal of the season.

It sparked off wild celebrations and capped off a wonderful display of football. Speaking after the game, Tottenham Manager Jose Mourinho expressed his disbelief and stated that he will have to analyze the game to try and rectify the situation.

“Football Happened, it’s not easy to be losing 3-0 and keep maintain belief, I give them credit. They deserve the point.” Mourinho added.

Tell Us What You Think