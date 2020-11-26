Manufacturers urged to tap bilateral trade deals to lift exports

The government is calling on manufacturers to take advantage of opportunities created in international markets after Kenya sealed bilateral trade deals with tens of countries.

Industrialization Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina says the government has been negotiating and signing various trade deals adding that it is up to local manufacturers and producers of various goods to enter these markets and enjoy the benefits of the trade agreements.

The trade imbalance between Kenya and the rest of the world is in favor of other countries.

The latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates that within the first half of this year the value of imports exceeded that of exports by Kshs. 459 billion shillings.

This is despite the government aggressively seeking new markets for Kenyan products.

Kenya and the UK recently struck a deal that will provide trade continuity for businesses, investors and supply chains besides setting foundations for further bilateral ties after the UK exits the European Union next year.

According to CS Maina manufacturers of various goods need to step up value addition on their products to ensure they fetch higher prices and are quality in the eyes of the consumer.

She lauded Melvin Marsh which was celebrating 25 years in business for pushing the Kenyan brand to the international market.

Melvins MD Flora Mutahi said young entrepreneurs can push Kenyan businesses forward with the right support and guidance.