Manufacturers urged to deploy energy efficiency strategies

British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya are the winners of this year’s Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Energy Management Awards (EMA).

BAT Kenya – Nairobi emerged the overall winner of the award, in which the same institution’s Thika Branch took the runners up award.

Speaking at the Award Ceremony, Ministry of Energy, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zachary Ayieko celebrated the progress and commitment of the manufacturing sector in ensuring energy efficiency and conservation.

“We commend the close collaboration between the Ministry and Kenya Association of Manufacturers to champion for energy efficiency across various sectors in the country. We remain committed to ensuring a constant supply of sustainable and efficient energy,” said Zachary Ayieko.

Trade and Enterprise Development Principal Secretary Johnson Weru highlighted, “We are continuously working towards resolving trade issues affecting manufacturers in the country. As we celebrate energy efficiency, we must also now start to look at the impact of energy efficiency in advancing our trade in the region and globally.”

KAM Chairman Mucai Kunyiha noted that the Association has resolved to remain efficient in order to realize Kenya’s green growth & circular economy goals.

“We continue to champion the adoption of new environmental concepts and technologies to drive efficiency and help manage waste. It is paramount that the government creates an enabling environment for this to happen and ensure consistency, by doing away with constraints that hinder the achievement of these goals, for instance the 16% VAT on LPG and clean cooking, imposed through the Finance Act, 2021,” added Mucai.

Other winners at the Energy Management Awards 2021 include Renewable Energy Award, Umoja Rubber Limited, Water Management Award, Kenya Breweries Ltd-Nairobi and Thermal Energy Savings Award, Mombasa Cement Vipingo.