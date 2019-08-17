Manvir holds 20sec lead after 21km Mombasa Cement night stage

Reigning African champion Manvir Baryanhas established an early 20 second lead on the KCB Kilifi Rally over Onkar Rai after the opening 21km night stage at Mombasa Cement on Friday.

Driving a Skoda Fabia R5 and navigated by Drew Sturrock, the three-time reigning African Rally champion clocked 18.30minutes beating Onkar to second place.

Onkar is the road sweeper in the Mombasa Motor Club round on his very first outing in the VW Polo R5machine. Onkar’s teammate Baldev Chager was third fastest, losing out second place by just 9 seconds.

The event which counts towards the fourth round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship restarted at 7 am Saturday from KCB Kilifi Branch and will traverse stages around Ganze and Bamba.

Mombasa Cement farm which hosted the night stage at Vipingo will be the designated spectator stage Saturday.

Speaking during the flag-off Saturday morning KCB Bank Kenya Regional Business Manager Coast Region, Jane Isiaho said that the fourth round of the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship will give the competitors a chance to compete for top honors and KCB Bank Kenya is proud to be Associated with sports development in the country.

“I am confident that our sponsorship novelty will continue to impact motorsport positively as we gear up for a return to the world rally championship,” Ms. Isiaho said.

23 drivers are in action.

The Kilifi KCB KNRC round has been organized by the Mombasa Motor Club (MMC). The 2019 KNRC has been to Nakuru, Kajiado and Naivasha which hosted the WRC Candidate Safari Rally.