Manyani FC crowned champions of Nakuru County Super 8 League

Manyani Football Club emerged winners of this seasons Nakuru County Super 8 League after finishing top of the 11-team standings with 45 points from 20 games.

Manyani piped Eva Stars Youth to the title with the latter finishing second on 43 points while Wembley FC collected 38 points to wind up third. Machinery FC was placed fourth with 32 points.

Manyani Fc also produced the league’s best goal keeper after their 19- year old custodian Vincent Omondi starred in the league. The team’s head coach Bernard Otieno also received the best coaches award.

Emmanuel Maucho of Wembley Football Club emerged as the league’s MVP after scoring 29 goals in the league while James Onenga was named best referee.

Winners in various categories received cash prizes, trophies and balls courtesy of Extreme Sports and the Nakuru County Football Association at the inaugural awards ceremony held at ASK Nakuru Showground.

The league winners received Sh70, 000. The runners-up, the third and fourth finishers received Sh50, 000, Sh20, 000 and Sh10, 000 respectively.

The league’s coordinator Peter ‘Kasskass’ Kamau said the matches were used to tap budding talent and also set Nakuru County, a once football bedrock in the country, regain its diminishing soccer glory.

Kamau, a former Shabana FC and Kisumu Posta striker, noted the need for stakeholders to motivate young players by ensuring that players earn from the sport adding that football was a lucrative venture in Africa and abroad.

Xtreme Sports representative Athanus Obango said the formation of the league is meant to revive football at the grassroots .

He reiterated the need for sound governance and putting in place of requisite infrastructure.

Obango also suggested continuous incorporation of retired footballers in the management of soccer in the country.

The Extreme Super 8 grassroots football league celebrates 20 years this year since its foray in mid 2000’s.