Mara appoints Pauline Siteyi Vice President of People and Culture

Cryptocurrency firm, Mara has announced the appointment of Pauline Siteyi as Vice President of People and Culture.

The pan-African digital finance ecosystem says the new VP will be responsible for “laying the foundations and structure for the people and culture of the ecosystem”.

Siteyi joins Mara from Mckinsey, a global consulting Firm where she served as Head of Human Resource for Africa.

She previously worked at IBM, a technology company where she served as Global Learning Lead.

“I am excited to join Mara at this incredible moment when there is an immense opportunity to build an ecosystem that will transform the lives of Africans across the board through the opportunities that blockchain technology presents. I am honoured to contribute my experience in leading our People and Culture efforts, as we grow across Africa,” Siteyi said.

Speaking on the new appointment, Chi Nnadi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said “Our people and culture are our greatest assets and are at the core of our organization. At Mara, we take great care in ensuring that our assets are properly taken care of. Pauline’s experience, creativity, empathy, and execution as VP of People will be fundamental to the care we give our people and importance we place on our culture.”