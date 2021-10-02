Mara Wines win in 2021 USA Wine Ratings Competition

It has been concluded that the Mara Wines have a high degree of commercial appeal.

African Sun Wines, the brand owner for Mara Wines has bagged two medals from the USA Wine Ratings Competition. The USA Wine Ratings look to recognise, reward and help promote wine brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific wine drinker. This year’s annual competition was its fourth one and was held in San Francisco.

Mara Nyeupe, a white wine that belongs to the Mara Wines family, won a gold medal in the competition. The brand scored highly in three different categories; Quality, Value and Packaging. Winning a gold medal at the USA Wine Ratings Competition is the ultimate seal of approval, showing that Mara Nyeupe is a high-quality wine with broad consumer appeal. Inspired by Kenya, the Chenin Blanc was selected for its well-balanced acidity and playfulness between floral and ripe tropical fruit flavors. An approachable wine ideally matched to fresh seafood and chicken.

Mara Nyekundu won a silver medal from the same. This also puts Mara Nyekundu on the global map in terms of quality and broad consumer appeal. Mara Nyekundu clinched accolades for its delicious blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon with strong aromas of plums, vanilla and blackcurrants. The fruity wine is an approachable wine ideally suited to the traditional Kenyan Nyama Choma, Asian curries and a good old-fashioned steak.

One of the guiding principles of the USA Wine Ratings competition is that all wines that receive medals in competition should be those that consumers actually want to buy, whether it is shopping for a wine at a retail wine store, or ordering a wine off a restaurant wine list.

As a result, the USA Wine Ratings competition has created an entirely new 100-point rating system that takes into account three different criteria (Quality, Value and Packaging) rather than just winemaking technique or overall taste.

African Sun Wines which is a leading exporter of South African wine to growing international markets worldwide, was really excited to have its two products, Mara Nyeupe and Mara Nyekundu score so highly on the various factors that determine the drinkability of a wine. This attests to the company’s dedication to quality by putting a lot of emphasis on creating a wine with broad consumer appeal, and one that wine drinkers will enjoy for a variety of different occasions. This award is really a validation of Africa’s winemaking expertise.