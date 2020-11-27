Maraga: BBI shouldn’t compromise the independence of the Judiciary

Chief Justice David Maraga has urged Kenyans to reject sections of the BBI that seeks to interfere with the independence of the Judiciary.

Maraga also faulted the Executive for failing to appoint the 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission saying the President has no legal power to question or reject names recommended to him by JSC but to appoint them.

The CJ made the remarks during his last State of the Judiciary address at the Supreme as he is set to vacate office in January 2021 to pave for the recruitment of his successor.

He said the Judiciary has achieved a lot during his tenure amid interference and frustration as well as disobedience of court orders.

Maraga said the strained relationship with the executive has affected operations with only 47 percent of the Judiciary financial requests being honoured by the Treasury.

With Kenyans filing approximately 400,000 cases every year the state of the Judiciary report indicates that the caseload now stand at 617,582 which according to Maraga will take about two years to clear if no other case is filed.

“The trend of rising caseload is consistent in all tiers of courts. The Court of Appeal, for instance, is statutorily required to have a complement of 30 Judges, but is currently served by only 16 Judges, about half of its legally established complement,” He said.