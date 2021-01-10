Maraga departs the Judiciary as his reign comes to an end

Chief Justice David Maraga term comes to an end Monday and will be capped with a special court ceremony in his honour. Maraga who has attained 70 years will be handing over the instruments of power to his Deputy Philomena Mwilu who will serve until a new office bearer is appointed.

After being in office for exactly five years, Chief Justice David Maraga reign at the helm of the judiciary finally comes to close Monday.

Maraga’s tenure in office however drawing mixed reaction from across the divide with some arguing that it was marked by judiciary budgetary cuts, subsequent pubic fights between the judiciary with the executive among other challenges.

Others of the contrary opinion insist that outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga did his best under the circumstances and will be remembered for the historic nullification of presidential election results in 2017 and significantly reducing the number of cases pending in the court system among other achievements in his tenure.

A special court ceremony in his honour will be held at the Supreme Court Monday where outgoing CJ Maraga will hand over the instruments of power to the acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Maraga becomes the country’s 14th Chief Justice and the second under new constitution after taking over office in 2016 following early retirement of his predecessor, Willy Mutunga.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will step in as the acting Chief Justice for a period not exceeding six months pending the appointment of a new Chief Justice as provided by section 5 of the Judicial Service Act. Maraga is leaving office after attaining 70 years as the chief justice can serve for not more than 10 years under the constitution.