Maraga opposes lowering the bar for appointment of judges

Chief Justice David Maraga has shot down a request by Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo for the Judiciary to consider lowering the bar for the upcoming appointment of judges to serve in the Kadhi’s Courts.

Speaking during the official opening of a modern Courts’ complex in Isiolo, Senator Dullo appealed to the Judicial Service Commission and the Chief Justice who heads the Judiciary arm of Government to consider lowering the academic requirement for one to qualify for the position of a Kadhi’s Court Judge from a degree to a diploma, arguing that many Muslims from Isiolo and the wider Northern Kenya region who have some experience in the resolution of disputes are never considered during the recruitment exercise since they do not have a degree certificate.

CJ Maraga, however, ruled out any possibility that the requirements could be reviewed downwards to suit the needs of a particular region. Maraga noted that the country has many Muslims who qualify for the positions hence the request was not tenable.

He said that soon, the recruitment exercise for about 15 Judges to serve in the Kadhi’s courts will commence but the requirement to have a degree certificate will not be compromised.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Judiciary boss noted that the Judicial Service Commission and his office will liaise with the Chief Kadhi to identify the most deserving areas so that the judges will be posted there as soon as the recruitment process is finalized.

He lauded the impact created through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms using elders and religious leaders in the respective community setups, noting that Isiolo region had set standards that need to be emulated by others when it comes to alternative justice systems.