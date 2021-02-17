Maraga succession: JSC shortlists 10 candidates

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 10 candidates for the position of Chief Justice ahead of their interviews from 12th to 30th April 2021.

The commission says in an advert in the local dailies that it received 13 applicants for the position of CJ and shortlisted ten.

They include Justice Said Chitembwe, Professor Patricia Gathiru, Lady Justice Martha Koome, Justice Marete Njagi, Philip Murgor, Justice Nduma Nderi, Fred Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Dr. Wekesa Moni, and Alice Yano.

All the current Supreme Court judges including acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu kept off the race to replace former Chief Justice David Maraga.

The JSC has also shortlisted nine others for the position of Supreme Court judge.

Those shortlisted are Justice Said Chitembwe, Lady Justice Martha Koome, Justice M’inoti Kathurima, Justice Nduma Nderi, Lumumba Nyaberi, Justice William Ouko, Justice Joseph Sergon, Justice Marete Njagi, and Alice Yano.

The public has been asked to give their views on the candidates by March 3 for consideration.

The commission is seeking to fill the position of CJ and one slot in the Supreme Court.

The positions fell vacant following the retirement of Chief Justice David Maraga and Justice Jackton Boma Ojwang.