Marakwet: Neighbor killed as argument between brothers turns ugly

An argument between two brothers turned fatal, after one of the feuding siblings shot a neighbour who had come to separate them with an arrow in Kipchumwa, Marakwet east.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Joel Kitum Kipkore and Onesmus Kemboi Kipkore, were engaged in a heated argument over a family debt of one cow when suddenly Onesmus picked a bow and arrow and aimed the arrow at his elder brother.

He unfortunately missed his target and the arrow went for Edwin Kibor’s left leg, a neighbour who had come to separate the two.

Kibor was immediately rushed to Endo mission hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to the injury.

Following the unfortunate incident, police say irate villagers and family members of the deceased set ablaze 12 houses and 8 granaries, belonging to families associated with the assailant who immediately fled to a nearby forest.

Police have launched a manhunt for Onesmus who is still at large while elders from the Marakwet community met and contained the situation, stopping further destruction of property.