Maralal residents welcome construction of modern market

Residents of Maralal town in Samburu County have welcomed construction of a first ever modern market in the county.

The old building whose stalls were used by miraa traders is being demolished to create space for construction of the new market.

While speaking during launch of the project in Maralal town, Samburu county governor Moses Lenolkulal said the two storey building new market’s construction is being funded by the World Bank through the Maralal town municipality program at a cost of Sh53m.

He said construction works are expected to be completed within a year to accommodate middle class business enterprises.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“It is a complex that we hope will facilitate middle class businesses in Maralal town within a year, it’s just part of our comprehensive programs for the municipality of Maralal.” He said.

The County’s Chief Officer of Lands in the county Mr Moses Omondi said that the county government’s main objective through the new modern market is to empower traders and raise revenue collection.

Mr Omondi said traders who owned stalls in the old miraa market will be given a priority to get stalls in the new building upon completion.

“We should give those who were trading here a priority, the women who were trading outside this market in an open air will also be given priority, and alternatively we will create a space for them and do modification to the shades so that they can comfortably do their businesses,” he said.

However, locals have welcomed the project with great hopes and suggestions that will make them comfortable while in the building.

“We are happy for the construction of the new market because our people have been suffering for many years in dust while selling their goods in verandahs,” a resident said.

Mr Las Letiwa, a resident commended the county government and municipality board for considering women who have been selling their goods in an unconducive environment outside the old miraa market.

He asked the contract to design a building that would favour movement of people living with disabilities.