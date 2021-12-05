Maranda High School closed indefinitely as fire razes dormitory

Maranda high school has been closed indefinitely after an inferno destroyed property of unknown value at the 630 capacity Owino complex dormitory Sunday morning.

The dormitory houses form one students. No student was hurt during the morning inferno as they were away from the dorm.

Investigation on the cause of fire is on going with three students suspected to be behind the incident being questioned.

Siaya County Director of Education Nelson Sifuna who visited the institution after the fire was put off confirmed the closure.

Last week form four students at the school were sent home for threatening to burn the school.

The school was also closed indefinitely last month after fire gutted down a 400 capacity dorm.

Elsewhere, two suspects who include agriculture and biology teacher and a form four student at Taranganya Boys Secondary School in Kuria West sub county have been arrested in connection to school fire which destroyed properties of unknown value on Saturday night.

The school board of management chairman Dr. Kesero Tunai said the inferno which consumed part of the storey dormitory has affected 200 students.

Kuria West sub county police Commander Mr. Cleti Kimaiyo said the two suspects are currently in police custody as investigation continues.