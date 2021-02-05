Marathon BBI campaigns as Raila pitches tent in Turkana county

Written By: Margaret Kalekye

ODM leader Raila Odinga during a consultative forum with Kajiado leaders

Aggressive countrywide campaigns to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) intensified ahead of a referendum that could be held earlier than planned.

The BBI Bill is currently at the county assemblies’ approval stage with ODM leader Raila Odinga busy on the ground to marshall support for the bill at the county assemblies.

The BBI team has set a March 1 deadline for the MCAs to consider the Bill.

The law requires that at least 24 counties to pass the bill for it to be subjected to a national referendum.

Already, Siaya county assembly has approved the bill, with Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kakamega and Kilifi counties expected to follow suit in the next few days.

The BBI campaign train this weekend is in Turkana County. Raila Friday began a three-day visit to the county.

“Today he is expected to hold meetings with party officials, youth groups as well as women groups and address wananchi at Lodwar Baraza Park. He will also address a meeting at Loima” read a communication from his office.

On Saturday, he will be in Kakuma and Katulu in Turkana North.

He is scheduled to attend a church service at the Catholic Cathedral in Lodwar town.

Other BBI proponents are leading intense campaigns in their backyards.

 

