Marcus is ahead of where I was when I was 23,says Barrack Obama

Former US President Barrack Obama has lauded Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford following his initiative of anti poverty campaign.

The 23-year-old footballer met virtually with Obama and the pair bonded over their shared experiences of being raised by single mothers and wanting to make an impact on society.

Rashford, who has been an outspoken champion for tackling child food poverty, joked about holding the call with Mr Obama while “sitting in my kitchen in Manchester”.

Barack Obama and Marcus Rashford have met for the first time over Zoom! ??? They discussed some themes in the President’s book including youth empowerment, giving back and their similar childhoods. #BBCBreakfast has a look at some of the chat ??https://t.co/USfDdCIBCL pic.twitter.com/Do9hRtTkth — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 28, 2021

The discussion, organised by Penguin Books, focused on giving back to your local community and the positive impact of reading – another cause that Rashford has supported for children.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The footballer last year launched his own children’s book club, to improve reading skills among disadvantaged young people.

In addition to his campaign to end child food poverty, Rashford has also been a prominent figure in the fight against racism in football and online abuse.

Tell Us What You Think