Marcus is ahead of where I was when I was 23,says Barrack Obama

Written By: Maxwell Wasike

Former US President Barrack Obama has lauded Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford following his initiative of anti poverty campaign.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The 23-year-old footballer met virtually with Obama and the pair bonded over their shared experiences of being raised by single mothers and wanting to make an impact on society.

Rashford, who has been an outspoken champion for tackling child food poverty, joked about holding the call with Mr Obama while “sitting in my kitchen in Manchester”.

The discussion, organised by Penguin Books, focused on giving back to your local community and the positive impact of reading – another cause that Rashford has supported for children.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The footballer last year launched his own children’s book club, to improve reading skills among disadvantaged young people.

Also Read  WRC Safari Rally:Preparations in top gear as organizers rush to beat clock

In addition to his campaign to end child food poverty, Rashford has also been a prominent figure in the fight against racism in football and online abuse.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Maxwell Wasike

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR