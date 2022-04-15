Margaret Chelimo wins 10,000m race title as Kenya Police Athletics Championship conclude

2019 World Championship silver medalist Margaret Chelimo won the women’s 10,000m race to be crowned the new champion as Kenya Police Athletics Championship culminated Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.

Margaret Chelimo dominated the race from gun to tape in a field that included Sandrafellis Chebet, Stacy Ndiwa and Janet Ruguru.

In the final lap, Chelimo sprinted from the trailing pack to cross the line in 31 minutes and 51 seconds. Chebet and Ndiwa completed the podium dash.

Chelimo hinted that she used the race to gauge herself ahead of the long distance races season.

‘’The 10,000m race is new to me because I normally run the 5,000m but recently I started running the half marathon so that I get the experience of long distance’’, Chelimo said after the race.

In the men’s 1500 meters race, Abel Kipsang emerged the winner after finishing first, clocking three minutes and 36 seconds, ahead of Kumari Taki and Robert Biwott who finished second and third respectively.

In the 400 meters race, William Rayian was victorius in a time of 47.51 seconds. 2018 Commonwealth Games champion in the 800 metres Wycliffe Kinyamal emerged second with a time of 49.12 seconds while Emmanuel Mutua finished third.

‘’It’s just training I will still go back and train harder and improve my time to see if I can medal in Africa’’, William Rayian remarked.

Mary Moraa won the women’s 800 metres 2 minutes 4.63 ahead of Gloria Chepchumba and 2013 World Champion Eunice Sum.

In the women’s 200 metres, Maximilla won the race in 23.42 seconds ahead of Millicent Ndoro and Eunice Kadogo.

The two day meet was used to select a team that will represent the National Police Service at the Athletics Kenya National Championships slated for the 28th to the 30th of April 2022.