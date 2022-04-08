First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Friday held talks with her visiting Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) counterpart Mrs Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi during which the two leaders discussed programs they’re steering in their respective countries.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta informed Mrs Tshisekedi that her Beyond Zero initiative will continue with its charity work beyond President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

“Beyond Zero will continue to run independently because we have local support as well as international partners willing to walk with us in championing the welfare of children, girls and women in the country,” First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said.

On the recently unveiled Margaret Kenyatta Institute for Gender and Social Development, the Kenyan First Lady said the institute’s focus is empowerment of women by providing them with resources, education and healthcare services.

Asked by Mrs Tshisekedi on how she has managed to achieve tremendous progress in women empowerment within a short time, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said collaboration with partners led by the Ministry of Health, County Governments, local and international stakeholders were the main drivers behind Beyond Zero’s success.

As part of their meeting, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta took her visitor on a tour of a Beyond Zero mobile clinic stationed at State House, Nairobi.

Mrs Tshisekedi, who runs an initiative similar to Beyond Zero in her country, informed her host that her charitable work involves offering support to vulnerable children, girls and women in the expansive nation.

Mrs Tshisekedi is accompanying her spouse President Felix Tshisekedi who is in the country for the signing of the treaty of accession to the East African Community (EAC) by DR Congo, hosted by President Kenyatta in his capacity as the Chairperson of the EAC Heads of State Summit.

Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady Constance Gakonyo as well as Director of Administration and Beyond Zero Co-ordinator Angella Langat also spoke at the meeting held at State House, Nairobi.