Marginalized communities want to be granted County status

A section of marginalized communities in the country want to be granted County status.

The communities, from Kuria and Wajir who presented their submissions to the Building Bridges Initiative steering committee Thursday, proposed that they are given county status to better address the challenges they face.

Kuria East Member of Parliament Marwa Maisori asked the committee to consider their proposal, saying their problems can be solved better through self-realization and governance.

In their submissions, the clergy called for the equal distribution of Kadhis’s courts across the country.

The Church through the United Clergy Alliance also recommended that it be granted autonomy to protect it from interference by other entities.

The Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices-CCIOs recommended that their mandates be withdrawn from ministries.

More stakeholders are expected to present their recommendations and proposals Friday.